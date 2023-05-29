Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Guess’, Inc. Issued By Small Cap Consu (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Guess’ in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Small Cap Consu has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Get Guess' alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on GES. TheStreet downgraded Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Guess’ Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GES opened at $19.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1,623.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Guess’ by 285.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Guess’ by 109.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $161,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.