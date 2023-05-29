Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.16 per share.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

