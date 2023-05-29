Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.46 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 66.79%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.71.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.51.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.