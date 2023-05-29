Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the energy company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.
