Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Increased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the energy company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.