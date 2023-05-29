Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered by Analyst

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Stock Down 0.4 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Children’s Place stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.