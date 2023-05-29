Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Boosted by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.