Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Lifted by Zacks Research

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.09.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

VEEV stock opened at $165.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.38. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.