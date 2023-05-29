Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.5 %

BMO stock opened at C$114.74 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$111.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$125.68.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

