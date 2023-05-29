Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.84.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $11,459,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 391,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

