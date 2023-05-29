Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By Desjardins

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 225,143 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,596,000 after buying an additional 261,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

