Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By Cormark (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Friday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.54.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$78.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

