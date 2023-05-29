Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Issued By Zacks Research

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

DIS stock opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

