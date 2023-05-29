Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$78.26 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

