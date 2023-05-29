Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issued By KeyCorp

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.45 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

