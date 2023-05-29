Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

