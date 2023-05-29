Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Issued By Zacks Research

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Maximus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Maximus’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maximus’ FY2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

MMS opened at $80.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

