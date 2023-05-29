Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Lifted by Analyst

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BBW stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

