Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on BURL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Shares of BURL opened at $159.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.46. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Burlington Stores by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.