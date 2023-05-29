Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Decreased by Barrington Research

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

