Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for AngioDynamics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $364.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

