Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Raised by Analyst

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.24. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $287.57 on Monday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 177,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $14,508,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Dillard’s by 187.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

