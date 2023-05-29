Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Boosted by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $68.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,915 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

