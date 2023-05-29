Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised by Analyst

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.49 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $420.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.51. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.