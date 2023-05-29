Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XM shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.20 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

In other news, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $6,065,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at $198,778,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $3,032,582.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 338,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $6,065,164.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,104,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,778,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 540,702 shares of company stock valued at $9,678,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

