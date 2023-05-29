Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 598,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 202,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

