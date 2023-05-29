Raymond James & Associates Sells 25,308 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sonos were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2,622.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 339.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Sonos Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of SONO opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.85.
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonos (SONO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.