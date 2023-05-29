Raymond James & Associates Sells 25,308 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sonos were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2,622.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 339.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonos Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,662 shares of company stock valued at $376,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.29, a P/E/G ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also

