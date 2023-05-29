Raymond James Comments on Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of C$467.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$460.40 million.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.4 %
ESI stock opened at C$2.18 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400.90 million, a PE ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.08.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
