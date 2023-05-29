Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVRx were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Trading Up 0.2 %

CVRx stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $274.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.52. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVRx Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

