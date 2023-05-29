Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGY opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

