Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.49 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

