Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 312,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

