Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hibbett (HIBB)

Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/26/2023 – Hibbett was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/26/2023 – Hibbett had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $50.00.

5/22/2023 – Hibbett was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2023 – Hibbett was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2023 – Hibbett was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2023 – Hibbett was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2023 – Hibbett was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Hibbett Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $39.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

