Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 274.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Renasant Stock Up 1.5 %

RNST stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,350. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

