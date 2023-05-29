Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Price Performance
RENN stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Renren has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of Renren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren
About Renren
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.