Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Price Performance

RENN stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Renren has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Get Renren alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of Renren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

About Renren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Renren by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renren by 781.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.