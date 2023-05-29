Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

ELDN stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

