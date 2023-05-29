Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CSFB lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$20.81 and a one year high of C$27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.68%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Donald Richard Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

