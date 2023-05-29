Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nordson Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Nordson in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.20.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $220.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

