Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
