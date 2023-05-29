Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,450,000 after acquiring an additional 158,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

