Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance
CM opened at $42.28 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
