Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

CM opened at $42.28 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

