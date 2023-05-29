Reviewing Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cousins Properties 1 3 5 0 2.44

Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties 20.69% 3.47% 2.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.2% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties $762.29 million 3.95 $166.79 million $1.07 18.55

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.