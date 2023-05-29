Reviewing ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) and ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.63 million 5.46 -$44.08 million ($17.40) -0.23 ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$89.12 million ($2.19) -2.30

Cyclerion Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ORIC Pharmaceuticals. ORIC Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclerion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

58.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cyclerion Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 162.43%. Given ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ORIC Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclerion Therapeutics and ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -270.55% -169.50% ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.01% -37.02%

Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate. The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; and a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

