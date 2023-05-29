Reviewing OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QualTek Services has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -84.46% N/A -165.41% QualTek Services -4.83% N/A -7.40%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $10.38 million 1.41 -$10.79 million N/A N/A QualTek Services $753.86 million 0.01 -$36.42 million ($37.65) 0.00

This table compares OriginClear and QualTek Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OriginClear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QualTek Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of QualTek Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.1% of QualTek Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OriginClear and QualTek Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A QualTek Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

QualTek Services has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,469.19%. Given QualTek Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than OriginClear.

Summary

QualTek Services beats OriginClear on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers installation, testing, and maintenance for wind farms, solar farms, and fiber optic grids; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunications and power utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, as well as repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

