Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.55 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.