RH Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.38.

NYSE RH opened at $246.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $351.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 44.44%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

