RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RH. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.38.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $246.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.02. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 44.44% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.