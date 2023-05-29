RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 44.44%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS.

RH Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.38.

Shares of RH stock opened at $246.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.88. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $351.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $1,289,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

