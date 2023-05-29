RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 10,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

