Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,733 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $105.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,748 shares of company stock worth $958,909. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.