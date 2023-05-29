Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.5 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RY. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Shares of RY stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.